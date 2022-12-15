FARMINGTON — From 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, Santa Claus will be visiting Minikins on Broadway.

Minikins is one of his favorite toy stores, Santa said in a recent communication with The Franklin Journal. Santa invites boys and girls of all ages to come tell him their Christmas wishes and have their picture taken with Santa. “Santa knows that everyone these days can take their own photos with their handy-dandy cell phones,” he wrote. “That will help Santa a lot.”

Santa will be sitting right up front in the big window of Minikins. He also visited the store last Saturday.

Santa indicated there will be free Christmas raffle tickets for every boy and girl to have a chance to win a special item that he picked out from Minikins’ awesome selection of toys and there will be free candy canes for everyone!

“Bring your friends and family for this special holiday event!” Santa urged.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: