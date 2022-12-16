REGION — The Maine Community Foundation (MaineCF) Animal Welfare Grant Program has awarded 25 grants totaling $342,884 to organizations and projects across the state that advance animal welfare.

Grantees include Greater Androscoggin Humane Society, Lewiston, for general support: $15,000, the Franklin County Animal Shelter in Farmington was awarded a grant for its spay and neuter voucher programs, Responsible Pet Care of Oxford Hills, South Paris, for general support: $15,000 and Friends of Feral Felines in Portland was awarded a grant for its trap, neuter and placement program.

For more information about the grant program, visit www.mainecf.org or contact Program Officer John Ochira at [email protected] or 207-412-0837.

The Maine Community Foundation brings people and resources together to build a better Maine through strategic giving, community leadership, personalized service, local expertise, and strong investments. To learn more about the foundation, visit www.mainecf.org.

Comments are not available on this story.

filed under:
Franklin Journal Community
Related Stories
Latest Articles