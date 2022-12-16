REGION — The Maine Community Foundation (MaineCF) Animal Welfare Grant Program has awarded 25 grants totaling $342,884 to organizations and projects across the state that advance animal welfare.

Grantees include Greater Androscoggin Humane Society, Lewiston, for general support: $15,000, the Franklin County Animal Shelter in Farmington was awarded a grant for its spay and neuter voucher programs, Responsible Pet Care of Oxford Hills, South Paris, for general support: $15,000 and Friends of Feral Felines in Portland was awarded a grant for its trap, neuter and placement program.

For more information about the grant program, visit www.mainecf.org or contact Program Officer John Ochira at [email protected] or 207-412-0837.

The Maine Community Foundation brings people and resources together to build a better Maine through strategic giving, community leadership, personalized service, local expertise, and strong investments. To learn more about the foundation, visit www.mainecf.org.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: