REGION — The Maine Community Foundation (MaineCF) Animal Welfare Grant Program has awarded 25 grants totaling $342,884 to organizations and projects across the state that advance animal welfare.
Grantees include Greater Androscoggin Humane Society, Lewiston, for general support: $15,000, the Franklin County Animal Shelter in Farmington was awarded a grant for its spay and neuter voucher programs, Responsible Pet Care of Oxford Hills, South Paris, for general support: $15,000 and Friends of Feral Felines in Portland was awarded a grant for its trap, neuter and placement program.
For more information about the grant program, visit www.mainecf.org or contact Program Officer John Ochira at [email protected] or 207-412-0837.
The Maine Community Foundation brings people and resources together to build a better Maine through strategic giving, community leadership, personalized service, local expertise, and strong investments. To learn more about the foundation, visit www.mainecf.org.
Comments are not available on this story.
-
News
L-A This Week
-
Maine
Eleven years after disappearance of Ayla Reynolds, wrongful death suit, police probe continue
-
Business
Starbucks workers plan 3-day walkout at over 100 U.S. stores
-
Maine
Lawmakers agree to public hearing on $450 emergency checks, boosting heating aid
-
Sports
Coastal Auto Parts Winter Athlete of the Week 1