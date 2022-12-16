WILTON — Wednesday Night Ladies week of December 7.
Teams: Coffee Beans 58-38, Designs By Darlene 55-41, Mines in The Gutter 50-46, Bowling Belles 50-46, Just One More 45-51, Got The Splits 45-51, Living On A Spare 42-54, Wreckin Balls 39-57
Games: Lynn Chellis 181, Marley Stevens 178, Vicky Stevens 159, Heather Malone 157, Natasha Richard 155, Hailee Perkins 154, Melissa Malone 153, Robin Ladd 151
Series: Lynn Chellis 469, Marley Stevens 464, Natasha Richard 444, Heather Malone 434, Melissa Malone 431, Vicky Stevens 406, Dena Duguay 400, Hailee Perkins 393
Comments are not available on this story.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
News
L-A This Week
-
Maine
Eleven years after disappearance of Ayla Reynolds, wrongful death suit, police probe continue
-
Business
Starbucks workers plan 3-day walkout at over 100 U.S. stores
-
Maine
Lawmakers agree to public hearing on $450 emergency checks, boosting heating aid
-
Sports
Coastal Auto Parts Winter Athlete of the Week 1