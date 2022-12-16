WILTON — Wednesday Night Ladies week of December 7.

Teams: Coffee Beans 58-38, Designs By Darlene 55-41, Mines in The Gutter 50-46, Bowling Belles 50-46, Just One More 45-51, Got The Splits 45-51, Living On A Spare 42-54, Wreckin Balls 39-57

Games: Lynn Chellis 181, Marley Stevens 178, Vicky Stevens 159, Heather Malone 157, Natasha Richard 155, Hailee Perkins 154, Melissa Malone 153, Robin Ladd 151

Series: Lynn Chellis 469, Marley Stevens 464, Natasha Richard 444, Heather Malone 434, Melissa Malone 431, Vicky Stevens 406, Dena Duguay 400, Hailee Perkins 393

