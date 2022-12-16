SALEM — Mt. Abram Regional High School’s Golf Team, which completed their 2022 season with a record of 1 and 6, has received the State Class C Sportsmanship Award for the southern division. The Roadrunners compete against teams from Spruce Mountain, Winthrop, Monmouth, Oak Hill, Dirigo, and Mountain Valley. Their record this year was 1 and 6.

“This was quite an honor,” stated Coach Scott Hoisington proudly, “Our team had seven golfers this year, only two of which had played before.”

Team members are Laurel Sleeper, Dawson Archer, Ethan Sniadecki, Alysssa Sniadecki, Elijah Sniadecki, Randi White, and Trevor Nichols.

“I thoroughly enjoyed the team,” Coach added, “They supported each other through the learning process and all made tremendous improvement throughout the fall. We were able to practice in the golf simulator at the Sugarbowl in Carrabassett Valley and are hoping to use it this winter to keep our players going and learning.”

Jackie Sniadecki, mom of two of the players and aunt of a third, also commented on the season, noting first how lucky they are to have Sugarloaf, the number one golf course in the state, as their home turf.

“Both my kids and my nephew, Ethan, golfed this year,” Jackie noted, before mentioning that, for her, the hardest part of being a spectator for this sport was not being allowed to interact with the players unless it’s a quiet “good hit” or some applause.

Quite a difference from the spectator participation under the dome at the Roadrunners’ basketball games!

And there was A LOT of walking! No carts. Golfers pushed or carried their bags around the entire course.

Jackie also spoke about how nice the other teams’ coaches were, “often complimenting the kids on a good hit or a nice putt.”

Along with the newer players, this was Coach Hoisington’s first season with the team.

“Our number one golfer, Laurel Sleeper, won four matches and lost two, tied one,” Coach pointed out, “She qualified for the state Class C meet and finished seventh for women, quite an accomplishment for her as she just started to play golf in 2021.”

Hoisington, a PGA Professional since 1986, spent twenty years as the head professional and director of golf at Sugarloaf.

“One of my junior golfers told me about the (coaching) position at Mt. Abram,” he explained, “and I decided to give back to the game some of the lessons it has taught me.”

