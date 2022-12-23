CANTON — About a dozen people trudged through deep snow last weekend to place wreaths on 43 veterans’ graves at Hillside Cemetery on Canton Point Road, Selectman Carole Robbins told the board Thursday evening.

The ceremony was part of Wreaths Across America, a nationwide program honoring those who have served the nation.

Robbins and the other Cemetery Ladies, Robyn McClintock, Prudy Adams and Anne Chamberlin, were among those attending the ceremony. Chamberlin read a poem titled “Just To Be Remembered” by Lucy Gerber, and Dirigo Middle School student William Morris played taps, Robbins said.

Speaking of the rain and wind storm arriving Friday, Selectman Russell Adams said the fire station building will be open as a warming shelter, if needed.

In other business at the board meeting, selectmen discussed how transfer station reserve funds have mistakenly been going into several other town accounts from 2004 to 2011.

Town Clerk Angela Varnum told selectmen that the balance in the transfer station reserve account was $5,300 as of June 30, and she will be transferring $11,000 to the account, most likely by next week.

Advertisement

In another matter, Selectman Don Hutchins said Public Works Foreman Paul McKenna did great work plowing the roads during the weekend storm that dumped about 20 inches on the area. “You can’t say enough (good) about Paul.”

Sewer Department Superintendent Dave Madison also helped with plowing and greatly appreciated because the town was down a truck, Robbins said.

Selectmen voted to sell the town’s 2017 Fisher v-plow truck by bid, advertising it on the town’s Facebook page.

They also discussed the 1984 sewer ordinance and will begin reviewing and updating it at workshops in February, Selectman Michelle Larrivee said.

« Previous

filed under: