Volunteer Carol Johnson holds up one of the many cake pans that the Livermore Public Library is now lending out to the community Thursday, June 30. The cake-pan loan program was part of the Livermore Public Library’s greater efforts to expand the kinds of services it offers. Franklin Journal file photo
Caleb and Nathan Emerson wave from a Livermore fire truck during the Independence Day parade, July 3, in Jay. Livermore Falls Advertiser file photo
Devaney, Doak & Garrett was again running the annual Find Waldo Local scavenger hunt in downtown Farmington until July 31. Participants were tasked with finding the eponymous character of the “Where’s Waldo?” series placed in different businesses across downtown. Pictured, DD&G employee Nicholas Cole, dressed as Waldo, hands out Find Waldo passports at Farmington’s 2022 Fourth of July Parade, where DD&G won first place in the walkers category for the first time after sending the character to the parade many times. Franklin Journal file photo
Lucinda Dreschler was the latest in a column for exceptional teachers at Regional School Unit 9. Dreschler said she is passionate about collaborative problem solving, finding unique ways to educate, and making students smile. Franklin Journal file photo
Kelly Goodwin of Jay swirls cotton candy at the 2nd annual carnival held at the Livermore Falls Baptist Church on Saturday, July 16. Livermore Falls Advertiser file photo
Lawrence Chicoine of Livermore and his grandson, Caleb Boudreau, study “Doc,” a mounted elephant parked on a trailer July 20 next to Countryside Cannabis in Livermore. The African elephant was legally hunted by a Turner attorney in 1991, mounted and brought to Maine two years later. Livermore Falls Advertiser file photo
The Farmington Historical Society was hosting a Sun Porch Soirée Saturday, July 30, to raise money for the restoration of the Octagon House’s sun porch in Farmington. Pictured, historical society secretary Theresa Forster, left and trustee Marion Scharoun flip through a book of vintage wallpaper samples on the sun porch Friday, July 22. Franklin Journal file photo
Arabelle Lawton of Rumford picks blueberries Sunday afternoon, July 31, at The Wilton Blueberry Farm in Wilton. Livermore Falls Advertiser file photo
Jim Dufour and Wanda McDonald, both of Jay enjoy a sweet treat Sunday afternoon, Aug. 7, at the Dutch Treat in Wilton. They were heading to a pool for further cooling, but ice cream came first, McDonald said. Livermore Falls Advertiser file photo
Wilton’s police and Parks and Recreation Department director were requesting American Rescue Plan Act funds to purchase a security-camera system following vandalism at the town’s parks. Director Frank Donald told the Select Board vandalism at town parks, such as seen here has intensified over the last few years. Franklin Journal file photo
Kyle Gammon of Chesterville cuts second crop hay Thursday evening, Aug. 11, in Wilton. Livermore Falls Advertiser file photo
Barbara Martin of Bethel at left watches Image Moore of Anson greet Petey, a one year old yellow Lab being held by Sarah Bolduc of Gardiner Saturday afternoon, Aug. 20, at Tractor Supply in Farmington. A “Raiser Demonstration” was in progress for those interested in learning more about raising pups for Guiding Eyes for the Blind. Moore and Bolduc are currently raising pups for the program while Martin raised dogs for the program about 20 years ago. She said she lived in Farmington for a time, was living in Oakland when raising pups to become guide dogs for the blind. Livermore Falls Advertiser file photo
New football helmets such as the one seen here have been provided to the Area Youth Sports football program by the Jake Lord Play It Safe Foundation. Nearly $10,000 was awarded from the foundation. Livermore Falls Advertiser file photo
Cylus Hill, founder of Primordial Goop Gems and Minerals based in Farmington, holds two large amethysts mined in Veracruz, Mexico. Hill said he believes crystals are “the earth … the universe peacocking at you” and the favorite kinds to sell and collect were anything weird and with a good story. Franklin Journal file photo
The first day of school was a wet one for most students in Regional School Unit 73 Wednesday, Aug. 31. Brooklyn Curtis of North Jay is seen under an umbrella while waiting for the school bus. Livermore Falls Advertiser file photo
Members of area fire departments salute while Faith Maurais sings the National Anthem at a 911 remembrance ceremony Sunday afternoon, Sept. 11, in Livermore Falls. Pictured from left are Greg Glidden, Jay Fire Rescue; Lt. Gary Wright, Jay Fire Rescue; Deputy Chief Corey Leclerc, Jay Fire Rescue and Donald Castonguay, Livermore Fire Chief. Not pictured are Maurais, a student at Spruce Mountain High School and Robyn Ball, Jay Fire Rescue. Livermore Falls Advertiser file photo
Livermore officials were seeking a stream crossing infrastructure improvement grant to defray some costs of replacing the culvert for Ford Brook on Norton Road. The brook provides habitat for wild brook trout which should be preserved and protected, according to wildlife biologists. Google maps screen capture
Harold Souther, right, a 98-year-old from Livermore Falls, is presented the Boston Post Cane as the oldest-known town resident. Board of Selectmen Chairman Jim Long, second from left, presented the cane and Town Clerk Doris Austin, left, presented a certificate. Souther’s nephew Clark Souther, in back, and others came to Harold Souther’s house for the recognition. Donna M. Perry/Sun Journal file photo
Nancy Richardson of East Wilton affixes a label to the Back Orchard Farm display Saturday morning, Sept. 17, in the Exhibition Hall at Farmington Fair. All center tables in the hall were filled with farm displays entered by adults, youth or schools, supervisor Glenda Barker said. Livermore Falls Advertiser file photo
Seen from left are Fern Doirion, Lisa Richard, Penelope Morin, Madisen Estabrook, Tucker Morin and Jon Richard Saturday morning, Sept. 24, at the Buttons for Babes booth at the Apple-Pumpkin Festival in Livermore Falls. The Richards from Livermore and their grandchildren from Mercer were finding it hard to make bracelet choices from the many on display. Livermore Falls Advertiser file photo
Rhonda Jones, a former owner of Stevie J’s Burgers and Burritos in Livermore Falls writes up an order Saturday afternoon, Oct. 1. The restaurant closed for the year that day and new owners Derek Pomeroy and Destiny Cook will reopen May 24, 2023. Livermore Falls Advertiser file photo
Regional School Unit 73 Superintendent Scott Albert read to students in Kelly Goodwin’s class at Spruce Mountain Elementary School in Jay. He is seen wearing a hat representing the book, made by fourth grade special education ed. technician Kimberly Cote. Livermore Falls Advertiser file photo
Jasmine Mason and her mom, Cindy Ross of Chesterville pose for photographs taken by Jaime Lynn Photography Saturday night, Oct. 8, at the Autumn Ball in Farmington. Livermore Falls Advertiser file photo
Theresa Arsenault and her husband Eric Arsenault tie down their boat Sunday afternoon, Oct. 16, at the Wilson Lake dock in Wilton. The couple recently moved to Wilton from Rumford. Theresa said it broke her heart to have to put the boat away for the winter but it was something to look forward to in the spring. Livermore Falls Advertiser file photo
Alayna Moulton of Jay proudly models the Halloween costume she just chose Friday afternoon, Oct. 21. The seven-year old decided to wear it home after it was purchased. Livermore Falls Advertiser file photo
Charles Dimmick [1st Violin in the quartet and PSO Concertmaster] at left and Amy Sims [2nd violin in the quartet and Assistant Principal Concertmaster] play violins from the Violins of Hope collection Oct. 18 at Spruce Mountain Middle School in Jay. Livermore Falls Advertiser file photo
Treat Memoria Library Director Brianna Rush, background, leads families in a Halloween activity on Saturday, Oct 29. Also seen: Delana Langlais, center, with her three children and niece, from left to right, Faith (14), Brielle (2), Farrah (9) and Cameron (15). Franklin Journal file photo
The Area Youth Sports Peewee football team made up of third and fourth grade students from Jay, Livermore and Livermore Falls won the Central Maine Football League Championship Saturday, Oct. 28, in Gray. Pictured in no order after their win are team members Eli Ayer, Connor Blodgett, Oliver Bruen, Abel Clark, Harvey Cote, Dominic Crenshaw, Tucker Cyr, Emmett Gemelli, Jace Giroux, Jett Giroux, Stanley Harnden, Grayson Hodgkins, Reese Mason, Austin Merrill, Ethan Pollis, Otto Richardson, Liam Turner, Zander Webber, and Damion Woodsome and coaches Adam Clark, Eric Gemelli, Patrick Healy and Shane Mason. Livermore Falls Advertiser file photo
Calley Baker of United Way reassuring everyone that she is the only real clown of the group on Monday Oct. 31. Franklin Journal file photo
VFW Post 3335 Judge Advocate Jim Manter explains the difference between Memorial Day and Veterans Day Friday afternoon, Nov. 11, at the post in Jay. Also seen from left are color guard members John Dube, Rick Merrill, Clyde Pingree, Larry Bilodeau and David Lachapelle. This year veterans from VFW, AmVets and American Legion and their auxiliaries held one service at the VFW flagpole rather than holding services at memorials in Jay, Livermore, Livermore Falls and Fayette. Livermore Falls Advertiser file photo
Alice Robinson, auxiliary chairperson for Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post 3335 holds up two veteran’s wreath pages [decorated by Spruce Mountain Elementary School students] on Nov. 8 while the election was taking place at Spruce Mountain Primary School in Livermore. Robinson is a resident of that town and selected Wreaths Across America as her project while chairperson. She had provided the school in Jay with 30 copies of the coloring page but 191 colored wreaths, each with a written thank you were collected. Livermore Falls Advertiser file photo
Andrew Fox is seen shoveling out his car Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 16, in Wilton. The first plowable storm of the season saw all area schools and the University of Maine Farmington closed. A number of automobile accidents with no major injuries were also reported. Livermore Falls Advertiser file photo
This year three teams from Spruce Mountain Middle School were preparing to compete in the Maine FIRST LEGO League competition at Spruce Mountain High School on Dec. 3. Pictured setting up the robot game board Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 15, clockwise from left are advisor Nick Chouinard, Kohen Pelkey, Eoghan Gochenour, Emmet Bowen and Samuel Pike. Livermore Falls Advertiser file photo
A warm Sunday afternoon, Nov. 27, was a fine time to spend outdoors in Wilton. Seen from left on Main Street are Wyatt, Brian, and Teddy McLeod. Livermore Falls Advertiser file photo
An inflatable Grinch, an evergreen strung with lights and several lit figures offset with more strands of lights brighten the night sky Sunday evening, Dec. 4, on Main Street in Wilton. Livermore Falls Advertiser file photo
The 2022 Maine State Championship FIRST LEGO League Challenge was held Saturday, Dec. 3, at Spruce Mountain High School in Jay. Two members of Smart Fun Engineers, a veteran team from private school Smart Fun Learning Adventures in Farmington at back left are seen making adjustments to their robot while two other members at near left watch during one of three matches held that afternoon. The team had the highest score of the 24 teams competing. Livermore Falls Advertiser file photo
K.C. Sawtelle, center, gets into character as the Grinch on Saturday, Dec. 10. The dogs he is about to take a picture with are Tanner, right, and Caroline, left, and they belong to Vice President of the Board of Directors Melinda Ripa. Franklin Journal file photo
Spruce Mountain High School Theatre presented Little Shop of Horrors Friday evening, Dec. 9, at the school in Jay. Pictured is most of the cast during the singing of Skid Row [Downtown] in Act I. Livermore Falls Advertiser file photo
Spruce Mountain Primary School Principal Michael Glynn surprises students Friday morning, Dec. 16, wearing an elf costume and waving from the roof of the school in Livermore. Livermore Falls Advertiser file photo
The front and driver’s side mirror of a vehicle seen Saturday morning, Dec. 17, in Wilton shows the snow that fell overnight. Many towns in the region received more snow than predicted with some clobbered with more than two feet of the wet, heavy stuff. Livermore Falls Advertiser file photo
Students at Spruce Mountain Middle School performed a holiday concert Thursday evening, Dec. 15. The sixth grade chorus is seen singing one of their numbers while director Dan Labonte plays the piano at the school in Jay. Livermore Falls Advertiser file photo
Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 20, kindergarten student Vincent Allen tries to thread a string through a gingerbread house ornament at Spruce Mountain Primary School in Livermore. Livermore Falls Advertiser file photo
Loading....
Share this Article
Give this Article
You can share 5 more gift articles this month.
Anyone can access the link you share with no account required. Learn more.
Copy Link
Email
Article link sent!
An error has occurred. Please try again.
Subscribe to gift this article
With a Press Herald subscription, you can gift 5 articles each month.