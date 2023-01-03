LIVERMORE — At a special meeting Monday morning, Dec. 26, selectpersons approved retaining Town Clerk Renda Guild and Deputy Town Clerk Jean Tardif on a part-time basis and increasing their pay to $25 per hour until a new town clerk is hired.

In September it was announced the two were retiring effective Jan. 3, 2023.

Administrative Assistant Aaron Miller submitted his letter of resignation Dec. 6. His last day was Friday.

The selectpersons hired Michelle Bernier of Livermore as deputy town clerk. She began her duties Dec. 12.

“Renda and Jean have agreed to stay until we find a clerk,” Chair Mark Chretien said Monday night. “They will split up the days, one will work Monday, Tuesday, the other Thursday, Friday.”

“We offered,” Tardif said Tuesday morning. “We didn’t want this new girl to flounder. She is amazing! She is just a great fit, we didn’t want her to get discouraged.”

Advertisement

Guild will work Monday and Tuesday with Tardif working Thursday and Friday. The Town Office is closed Wednesday.

Tardif said she is currently receiving about $17.74 per hour.

Later Tuesday Guild said she is getting $20.57 per hour. “My concern is always for the town,” she stated. “[The selectpersons] need to get somebody who is trained. We informed them this is very short term, it won’t be lingering into February or March.

“Jean and I both have other places we need to be, commitments we have made. I am not going to let those people down.”

The Select Board is also doing more research on Maine Public Employee Retirement System [Maine PERS], Chretien said. “We feel that [not having Maine PERS] is hurting us to get employees,” he noted. “Most clerks have that now. We are going to hold a special meeting once we get more details.

“We want to make sure [Maine PERS] works for our employees now, too,” Chretien said.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: