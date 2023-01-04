FARMINGTON — A partial internal failure at two data centers for the Maine 9-1-1 call system temporarily affected 12 of 24 public safety answering points in the state early Wednesday.

The outage was reported at 2 a.m. and service was restored at about 3:30 a.m., according to Susan Faloon, spokesperson for the Maine Public Utilities Commission.

Anyone that had placed a call during that time was called when the system was restored to make sure they were OK, she said.

Franklin County Regional Communications Center in Farmington issued an alert about the service being down on its Facebook page and gave the center’s business number if someone needed to reach dispatch.

The regional communications centers affected, according to Faloon, were Lewiston; Androscoggin, Franklin, Oxford, Piscataquis and Somerset counties; and departments of public safety in Houlton, Augusta, Bangor, Penobscot County, Hancock, and Washington County.

