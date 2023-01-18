JAY — A fire that destroyed a large garage and workshop Tuesday night at 191 Warren Hill Road is believed to have been accidental. The cause will remain undetermined due to the extent of damage, Fire Rescue Chief Mike Booker said Wednesday.

At around 11 p.m., about 30 firefighters from Jay, Chesterville, Farmington, East Dixfield, Livermore, Livermore Falls and Wilton responded to the site in East Jay village.

When firefighters arrived the building was fully engulfed in flames.

Booker estimated that the building was 28 feet by 30 feet and was located about 20 feet to 30 feet from the residence.

Homeowner Nancy Grimaldi heard noises and woke her husband, Marco, and they called 911, he said.

A lot of tools and a Kubota tractor were lost in the fire.

“Everything was a total loss,” Booker said.

The couple has insurance.

