INDUSTRY — A local man was taken to a Farmington hospital for evaluation Wednesday after a standoff with police that lasted more than four hours, Sheriff Scott Nichols Sr. wrote in an email.

Bradford Luker, 57, of Taylor Road will be charged with felony reckless conduct and misdemeanor domestic violence assault, the sheriff said.

Franklin County deputies and the state police tactical team responded Wednesday morning to a report of a woman being assaulted.

“It was also reported that the male suspect discharged a firearm inside the residence while the woman was still there, however the woman was not shot at,” Nichols wrote. She was able to flee the home to the protection of deputies.

Nichols said that despite numerous attempts to contact Luker, he refused to come out of the residence. Eventually, though, he fled on foot toward Clearwater Pond and was arrested about 2:14 p.m. He had no weapon.

Taylor Road is off the dead-end Moes Cove Road, which is off Federal Row.

A conviction for reckless conduct is punishable by up to five years in prison; a conviction for domestic assault is punishable by up to 365 days in prison.

