An 18-wheeler, which tipped over Tuesday afternoon, blocks both lanes of the Canton Road in Livermore. A second vehicle went off the road in the crash. Photo by Livermore Fire Rescue

LIVERMORE — A tractor-trailer rolled over and another vehicle went off the road Tuesday afternoon near 519 Canton Road.

Livermore Fire Rescue responded around 3:30 p.m. to find the truck on its side across both lanes of traffic.

The second vehicle’s driver reported chest and knee pains and the truck’s driver was uninjured, said Livermore Fire Chief Don Castonguay.

Castonguay said motorists could expect the scene to clear by around 8 p.m.

It was unclear Tuesday afternoon whether charges would be issued as the incident is under investigation.

