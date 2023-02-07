PHILLIPS — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Silver Alert for 75-year-old Mahlon Presby of Phillips who was last seen at 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Presby was reportedly heading from his apartment on Shadagee Lane in Phillips at the time to his niece’s house on the Rangeley Road in Avon but never arrived, according to the alert.

Presby is driving a 2009 green Chevrolet Cobalt with Maine license plate 8541XW.

Presby, who suffers from cognitive issues, is a white male, 5 feet, 8 inches tall, with brown hair and hazel eyes, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

He was last seen wearing a Yamaha snowmobile jacket, black jeans, LL Bean boots and a camouflage hat.

Anyone who sees Presby is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 207-778-6140

« Previous

filed under: