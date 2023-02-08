LIVERMORE — A local man was injured Tuesday after he drove a car out of a driveway onto Canton Road and collided with a loaded tractor-trailer. The truck rolled over, blocking both lanes.

The road, also known as state Route 108, was closed for more than five hours and traffic was diverted, William Gagne, chief deputy of the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office, said Wednesday.

Steven Huffman, 54, of Canton was driving a 2022 tractor-trailer loaded with rubber chips toward Canton at about 3:35 p.m. The chips spilled over the road.

When he saw a 2015 Dodge Dart pull out in front of him, Huffman tried to avoid the collision, Gagne said, but the two vehicles collided.

The evasive maneuvers the truck driver took caused the rig to roll, Gagne said. The car, driven by Bruce Tillson, 45, came to a stop on a snowbank.

A crew was brought in to remove the load of chips and then the truck was put back on its wheels.

Tillson was taken by a NorthStar EMS ambulance to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston for injuries that were not considered life threatening, Gagne said.

The crash remains under investigation.

Livermore, Turner and Canton fire departments and Livermore Falls police assisted primary investigator Deputy James Phillips, Deputy Sgt. Tim Kachnovich and Gagne at the scene.

The road was reopened about 8:54 p.m.

