LIVERMORE FALLS — Police said a 12-year-old local boy has been charged with vandalizing the lights and stealing a Christmas tree from the gazebo last month and damaging the menu sign at the drive-thru at Dunkin’ on Main Street.

Officer Andrew Gooldrup issued the boy a summons on two counts of criminal mischief Jan. 30, Police Chief Michael Adcock said.

The Christmas tree was stolen and decorations and LED lights were damaged beyond repair, Jocelyn Mosher-Collins, a member of the Livermore Falls Gazebo Committee said Monday. They were purchased through a donation/grant, she had said.

Town selectmen voted Tuesday to give the committee $350 from the contingency budget to replace the lights and fix the power at the gazebo.

The boy is also accused of damaging the frame around the menu at Dunkin’. He is scheduled to appear March 21 in Juvenile Court at the Lewiston District Court, Adcock said.

