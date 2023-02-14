FARMINGTON — The Planning Board was presented Monday night with a proposal to build a Best Western Plus hotel with 70 to 75 rooms on Route 4 and open it in 18 to 24 months.

Wilton businessman Rick Collins’ proposal was presented by Jonathan Buck, regional director of North American development for Best Western.

“Mr. Collins approached (Best Western) several years back about the possibility of bringing a hotel development project to Farmington,” Buck said. “I worked for the competition, but when I joined the company 13-14 months ago they said ‘Farmington is on our radar.’ So I made a point to talk with Mr. Collins, make connections.

“The good news is that there is opportunity here,” Buck said.

A Best Western Plus just opened in Rumford, has been a huge success, Buck said.

“Through research we found quite a bit of displacement in the region,” he said. “The region doesn’t have enough hotel rooms to support the demand. Some of that business was being displaced into neighboring markets 45-60 minutes from here. Rather than let all that economic impact leave town, this is an opportunity to keep that in town.”

There is a space between Silver Shear hair salon and HealthQuest Chiropractic before Farmington D and where Family Dollar was, Mellette Pepin, Collins’ office manager, said.

In December, Collins went before Farmington selectmen seeking financial assistance for the proposed hotel. He said he was in the process of selling the Colonial Valley and Mt. Blue motels, both on Route 4, to Western Maine Community Action.

Collins is owner of Wilton Enterprises in Wilton.

“I have managed those two hotels for eight years,” Pepin said. “I can tell you there is never enough room, especially for people coming to work in the mills or the solar project. It would be nice to have a bigger hotel, not just for the workers, but for the tourists.”

Several dates throughout the year, such as the University of Maine at Farmington graduation, were booked a year in advance, Pepin said.

There may be an opportunity to suit those looking for a few nights and those seeking an extended stay, Buck said.

The Best Western Plus hotel would have 70 to 75 rooms, Buck said, and a meeting space accommodating 30 people is required.

With work on the project still ongoing, Buck estimated an opening date in 18 to 24 months.

“It would be great to have a space for celebrations, marriages,” Steve Kaiser, head of the code enforcement department said, and for small conferences for 60 to 100 people.

“As long as the demand is there, I think it is worth looking at,” Buck said.

“This site is known to the Department of Environmental Protection,” Kaiser said. “It was approved for an apartment complex, the wetlands are all mapped. It shouldn’t take a whole lot of time to get a site survey.”

Farmington knows the plans for stormwater, he said, and is willing to roll that over once the final plans are submitted.

Kaiser estimated that having those processes already in place could cut half a year from the project.

Water, sewer and electric are available.

The completed application must be submitted before the Planning Board will start its review, Kaiser said. “Things are looking good at this point,” he said.

After the meeting, Kaiser said Coastal Enterprises Inc. suggested building an apartment complex on the property 12 to 15 years ago. Collins had been considering putting something behind the Colonial Valley Motel before COVID-19 hit, he added.

Originally one brand, Best Western now has Best Western Plus, Best Western Premiere and an economy brand, SureStay by Best Western, which has one in Lewiston, Buck said.

