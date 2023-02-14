JAY — The Select Board voted Monday to award a contract for foam roofing on the Town Office/Police Department building to a Dixfield company, Town Manager Shiloh LaFreniere said Tuesday.

Eight companies were prescreened by phone initially, three committed to a quote, according to a letter from energy analyst Larry O’Rourke of Optimal Energy Group to LaFreniere and town clerk/code enforcement officer Ronda Palmer. The Sumner company is overseeing the project.

The project was awarded to Dixfield Foam Insulation, which bid $58,240, plus O’Rourke’s fee brings it to $64,064

The 7,600-square-foot roof is flat and about 20 years old. It is in fairly good shape, although there have been several minor leaks, according to O’Rourke. The objective is to boost the insulation value.

Maine Insulation Systems of Cornville bid $58,000, and factoring O’Rourke’s fee would have brought it to $63,800.

A third company withdrew from bidding.

Advertisement

LaFreniere said Selectperson Tom Goding, a building contractor, said he didn’t know the Cornville company but knows the Dixfield company does good work.

The foam with a final layer of acrylic paint will allow a repairman to walk on the roof without damaging the foam.

The installation will be after May 14 and completed before Aug. 15, weather permitting.

Of the project cost, $50,000 will come from a Community Resilience Grant and the rest, $14,064, will come from the town’s allotment from the American Rescue Plan Act.

In other business, selectpersons set the interest rate for overdue taxes at 6% for the year 2023-24. The state maximum is 8%. The town’s current rate is 4%.

The board also confirmed Monday’s road posting for heavy loads.

Selectmen also approved the Town Meeting warrant and set the public hearing on a proposed $5.86 million municipal budget for 6 p.m. on March 13 at the Spruce Mountain Elementary School gym. The vote will be from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on April 25 at the Community Building.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: