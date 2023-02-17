FARMINGTON. – The United States Air Force Band & Singing Sergeants from Washington, D.C. is heading out on a community relations tour in Maine. They will be in Farmington at Mt. Blue gym April 2, at 3 p.m. The tour honors the service of Airmen both past and present and highlights the excellence of military members working across the globe. All concerts are free and open to the public. Ticket information for these concerts is available at https://www.eventbrite.com/…/the-united-states-air or Shannon Smith 778-4726
Comments are not available on this story.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Boys Basketball
Photo Album: Lewiston beats Auburn in boys basketball quarterfinal game
-
The Franklin Journal
USAF Band & Singing Sergeants performing at Mt. Blue
-
The Franklin Journal
Pets of the Week
-
The Franklin Journal
UMF brings Nick Dear’s ‘Frankenstein’ to life
-
The Franklin Journal
Doctor of the Day