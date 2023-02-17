FARMINGTON. – The United States Air Force Band & Singing Sergeants from Washington, D.C. is heading out on a community relations tour in Maine. They will be in Farmington at Mt. Blue gym April 2, at 3 p.m. The tour honors the service of Airmen both past and present and highlights the excellence of military members working across the globe. All concerts are free and open to the public. Ticket information for these concerts is available at https://www.eventbrite.com/…/the-united-states-air or Shannon Smith 778-4726

