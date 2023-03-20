ANDOVER — Townspeople will meet at 8 a.m. June 10 at the Town Hall to vote on spending for the 2023-24 fiscal year.

The date was set by selectmen at their meeting March 7, according to meeting minute notes from board Secretary Lynda Airhart.

Elections for a three-year selectman’s term and three school board positions, two of which are for a three-year term and one for a two-year term, will be held from noon to 7 p.m. June 13 at the Town Hall.

The selectman seat is held by Justin Thacker, who won a special election in February to finish the term of Jeff Elkie, who resigned in November.

Of the three school board openings, Tim Akers and Karen Thurston’s terms end in June.

The two-year opening on the school board will replace Katherine McGaughy, who quit two weeks ago, Town Clerk Melinda Averill said.

Nomination papers for all positions are available at the Town Office and must be filed there by April 17, Averill said.

