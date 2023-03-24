Franklin County Animal shelter is a no-kill shelter, which means they never euthanize animals due to a lack of space. Several hundred cats, dogs, and small animals come through the shelter’s doors each year. The shelter is committed to saving all healthy and treatable animals. They are a non-profit animal shelter focused on providing temporary care and shelter to stray, homeless, and abandoned animals within our community.

The lobby, kitten, and available adult cat rooms are open to the public Monday to Saturday, Noon to 4 p.m. and they are performing dog adoptions by appointment. Please call 207-778-2638 during our office hours to schedule.

The pets of the week this week are Dopey and Viola.

Viola is a senior female cat over seven years old. Meet Viola, our senior cat who is looking for a loving forever home. Viola is a very vocal cat who loves to talk to her humans and make her presence known. She’s a friendly and outgoing cat who adores people, and she’s always up for a good snuggle session. Despite her age, Viola has a lot of love and energy left in her. She enjoys playing and exploring her surroundings. She also loves to curl up in laps and purr contentedly while receiving pets and scratches.Viola is ready to find her forever home and shower you with love and affection! Come meet her today and see what a wonderful old girl she is!

Dopey, is a five-year-old male Coonhound, he’s a playful Coonhound looking for a loving forever home! Dopey is an energetic and fun-loving pup who is always up for a game of fetch or a long walk in the park. He’s happiest when he’s able to burn off some of that energy by running around and exploring the great outdoors.

Dopey has a friendly and outgoing personality and would love to meet your current dog and see if they could be friends. He loves to meet new people and is always eager to make new friends. His enthusiasm for life is truly infectious and will bring a smile to your face every day.

If you’re looking for a fun loving and loyal companion who’s always up for an adventure, Dopey is the perfect match for you!

« Previous

Next »

filed under: