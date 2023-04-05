JAY — Jay Baptist Church announces the following Easter plans; A free community breakfast will be served at 9:15 a.m. The Morning Worship service will be held at 10:30 a.m.

NEW PORTLAND — The Western Mountains Baptist Church invites community members to join in an Easter Celebration beginning Friday April 7. A Good Friday service will be held at 6:30 p.m. at the church located at 928 Carrabassett Road. Pastor Tom DuBois will lead attendees in a time of remembrance and reflection. Then, on Easter morning, April 9, all are invited to meet outside of the church at the cross at 6 a.m. for a Sunrise service. Be sure to dress warm. Immediately afterwards, hot coffee, tea and cocoa will be provided while a hot breakfast is prepared. There is no charge. Breakfast will be served 7ish. During the regularly scheduled church service at 10 a.m., Pastor Tom will deliver an Easter message along with the opportunity to participate in the Lord’s Supper. Feel free to join in all or only part of the WMBC Easter Celebration. You will be welcomed. For more information about WMBC visit the website: westernmountainschurch.org or call the church at 265 – 2557.

FARMINGTON/WILTON — Please join us on Friday, April 7 at 2 p.m. for an ecumenical prayer walk in downtown Farmington. It is based on the medieval tradition of the stations of the Cross, from the condemnation of Jesus to his burial. The walk will start at 2 p.m. at Henderson Memorial Baptist Church, 110 Academy Street and proceed to the North Church, 118 High Street, Farmington – and from there, we will walk around a couple of blocks in downtown Farmington to end beside the cemetery behind the courthouse. We will then walk back to Henderson Memorial Baptist Church for a short service beginning at around 2:30 p.m.

FARMINGTON — Fairbanks Union Church – 583 Fairbanks Rd. Farmington, ME 04938 (fairbanksunionmaine.org) April 6 at 6 p.m. – 7 p.m. – Maundy Thursday; April 9 at 9 a.m. – 10 a.m. – Easter Sunday

St. Joseph’s Church – 133 Middle Street, Farmington, http://stroseandstjosephmaine.com April 9 – Easter Sunday 10:30 – 11:30 a.m.; 5 – 6 p.m.

Trinity United Methodist Church – 612 Farmington Falls Road. Farmington. www.tumcfarmington.org April 9 – Easter Sunday 11 a.m. – 12 noon

Henderson Memorial Baptist Church – 110 Academy Street, Farmington. www.hmbcme.com. April 7 – Stations of the Cross Walk, 2 – 2:30 p.m.; April 7 – Good Friday Service, 2:30 – 3 p.m. April 9 – Easter Sunrise about 6 a.m. – ½ mile up on Orchard Drive in Wilton, the road right before the Fire Station. April 9 – Easter Service, 9:30 a.m.

WILTON — St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 59 High St. welcomes you to attend during Holy Week. The schedule is: www.stlukeswilton.org: April 6 – Maundy Thursday: 5 – 6 p.m.; Mass of the Lord’s Supper; April 7 – Good Friday: 4 – 5 p.m.; Wilton Ecumenical Community Organization service at the Wilton Methodist Church. April 7 from 6 – 7 p.m.; Stations of the Cross ; April 9 – Easter Sunrise about 6 a.m. – ½ mile up on Orchard Drive, the road right before the Fire Station. April 9 – 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.; Easter Eucharist; Maundy Thursday: April 6, 5 p.m. Mass of the Lord’s Supper – Good Friday: April 7, 4 p.m. Ecumenical Service at the Wilton United Methodist Church on Main St. followed by Stations of the Cross: 6 p.m. at St. Luke’s Church; Easter Sunday: Sunrise Service at 6 a.m. on Orchard Drive (corner of Orchard and Colby Miller) in Wilton; Easter Service at St. Luke’s 9:30 a.m.We invite you to join us each Sunday for our regular Holy Communion Service at 9:30 a.m. The church is located at 59 High St. in Wilton. All are welcome! For more information: stlukeswilton.org or call the office at 207 – 645 – 2639.

LIVERMORE FALLS — Saturday April 8 at 9 a.m. Emmanuel Assembly of God, located at the corner of Park Street and Fayette Road will have an Easter Egg stuffing party, followed by a community meal of meatball subs and salads from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. On Easter Sunday, they will have an Easter Egg hunt at 9:30 a.m. Sunday Morning Service starts at 10 a.m. and lasts for about an hour and fifteen minutes. Services are broadcast on the radio at 87.9 so that you can listen to the full service in your vehicle in the parking lot. We are also live streaming for those who want to watch on their mobile devices.

MADRID — Reeds Mill Church, 995 Reeds Mill Rd in Madrid, will hold an Easter Service for the first time in recent history. There are no known records citing when the last Easter service was held at the church. The service on April 9 will visit all the events of Holy Week through scriptures, stories, and songs, beginning with the story of Christ’s entrance into the Holy City and moving through to the Resurrection. The service will begin a 2 p.m., the traditional time for services at Reeds Mill Church. Please call 207 – 639 – 2713 or visit our website, www.reedsmillchurch.org, for more information.

WILTON — The First Congregational Church of Wilton, UCC welcomes the community to attend services during Holy Week. The schedule is: Thursday April 6 Maundy Thursday at 5:30 p.m. – Evening soup meal and service around the table; Friday April 7 Good Friday – Ecumenical Service at 4 p.m. at the Wilton United Methodist Church on Main St. Sunday, April 9, Easter Sunday Sunrise Service at 6 a.m. on Orchard Dr. (211 Orchard Dr., Wilton. (Livestream available on our Facebook page). If inclement weather service will be held at the First Congregational Church of Wilton, Followed by Continental Breakfast at the church.

April 9 Easter Service at 9:30am Wilton First Congregational Church, UCC (Livestream available on our Facebook page) Followed by Fellowship Hour in the Vestry.

Cantata

FARMINGTON — A Living Hope, a moving cantata celebrating the risen Christ, will be presented by the New Hope Baptist Church, 268 Perham Street in Farmington, on Friday, April 7, and Sunday, April 9, at 7:00 pm. The fifteen – voice choir, accompanied by beautiful orchestrations, will sing seven songs arranged by Tom Fettke and Thomas Grassi. Titles include “The Glories of Christ;” “He Comes in the Name of the Lord;” “Behold, the Love, the Grace of God;” “One Sunday Morning;” “His Glories Now We Sing;” “Our Living Hope;” and a Reprise of the first song. Interspersed will be readings and Scripture along with a violin/flute duet of “Were You There;” a vocal duet, “O Love Divine;” A piano solo of “Christ Arose;” and a men’s ensemble singing “O Sacred Head, Now Wounded.” All are invited to attend this free concert. For more information, call 778 – 9696.

