Franklin County Animal shelter is a no-kill shelter, which means they never euthanize animals due to a lack of space. Several hundred cats, dogs, and small animals come through the shelter’s doors each year. The shelter is committed to saving all healthy and treatable animals. They are a non-profit animal shelter focused on providing temporary care and shelter to stray, homeless, and abandoned animals within our community.

The lobby, kitten, and available adult cat rooms are open to the public Monday to Saturday, Noon to 4 p.m. and they are performing dog adoptions by appointment. Please call 207-778-2638 during our office hours to schedule.

The pets of this Easter week are Bellflower and Lady.

Bellflower is an unfixed female, adult bunny. Hello there, my name is Bellflower. I’m so, so very friendly, I love humans and will always appreciate a good head scratch. I love to be petted and I’m ok with being held! I also do well for nail trims and grooming in general. I absolutely LOVE other animals and would love to go to a home with bunny friendly friends! I’m also very food motivated and love my daily greens! I’m very smart and love puzzle feeders.

Lady is also an adult, unfixed female bunny with a lot to offer. Oh, hello. My name is Lady. I’m slowly but surely warming up to humans and will allow gentle nose boops. Give me a little time to get to know you and practice patience, and I will say hello and give you kind nuzzles. I would prefer however if you don’t try to hold me, that is going a little too far. I’m litter box trained and very good at keeping clean.

