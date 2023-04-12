ORONO — University of Maine Cooperative Extension 4-H will offer an online special interest 4-H club on the science of sharks for youth ages 9–18, 4–5 p.m. on Tuesdays, May 16–June 6. Required registration for this special interest, or SPIN, club closes April 25.

The 4-H Shark Club will cover topics such as types of sharks, how sharks search for food, how they exist in the ocean with other creatures and sharks’ swimming patterns and habits along the Maine coast. Kyle Oliviera, a UMaine Ph.D. student, will lead the program.

The club is free; limited to 10 participants. Register on the event webpage, https://extension.umaine.edu/4h/virtual-learning-hub/open-registrations/ to receive the link and at-home materials. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact 207.581.8206; [email protected] Additional information also is available on the Extension 4-H Virtual Learning webpage. The 4-H Shark Club is supported by the National Science Foundation award #OIA-1849227 to Maine EPSCoR at the University of Maine.

