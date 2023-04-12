JAY — A town-owned street sweeper malfunctioned Wednesday morning and rolled back on Otis Street, hit a rock post and rolled over, police said.

Darren Fournier, 53, of Dixfield was driving the sweeper and it was near the top of a steep hill when the crash happened at about 6:45 a.m., said Livermore Falls Police Chief Mike Adcock.

Jay police Officer David Morin responded but once it was learned that it was a Jay-owned machine, Livermore Falls police handled the call to avoid a conflict.

Fournier was not injured. The sweeper received moderate damage to the undercarriage, Adcock said.

Jay Fire Rescue firefighters responded to clean up leaking fluids.

