JAY — Police are investigating two break-ins at LaFleur’s Restaurant and the closed former Yianni’s House of Pizza building on Main Street, also known as state Route 4.

The burglaries were reported at about 6 a.m. but occurred before that, police Chief Richard Caton IV said Wednesday. It is unknown if the restaurant, located at 224 Main St., was broken into on Friday night after it closed or early Saturday morning, he said.

Damage was done to both entities in the break-ins.

An undisclosed amount of cash was stolen from LaFleur’s, Caton said.

Yianni’s closed Dec. 31. The owner retired after years of being in business. The building at 206 Main St. is for sale.

Officer David Morin is investigating the burglaries, Caton said.

