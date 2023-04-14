FARMINGTON — A New York woman and a Wilton man were indicted Thursday for allegedly trafficking in fentanyl and crack cocaine in October 2022 in Wilton.

A Franklin County grand jury charged Cheyenne M. Avery, 21, of New York, New York, and Anthony C. Ellis, 52, of Wilton on felony charges of aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs — fentanyl powder and unlawful trafficking in a schedule drugs — cocaine base, which is crack cocaine. Avery also was indicted on criminal forfeiture related to the drug charges of $15,300.

An indictment doesn’t mean the person is guilty, it means there is enough evidence to move the case forward to trial.

Cases for two other co-defendants who were charged, Isiah J. Walker, who was 35 in October, of Hardeeville, South Carolina, and Selena Kumar,who was 44, of Wilton remain under investigation.

Police seized about 21 grams of suspected fentanyl, about 23 grams of suspected cocaine and $15,300 in suspected drug proceeds during a bust on Oct. 25 at 530 Main St. in Wilton, according to documents filed with the District Court in Farmington by Wilton Police Chief Ethan Kyes.

Police received information from 10 sources regarding drugs being sold from the residence during a two-month investigation that began Aug. 30, 2022, with several of them from concerned citizens, according to a police affidavit. Police surveilled the residence on several occasions.

Sgt. Stephen Charles saw about five people coming and going from the residence within a 30- to 45-minute time period, according to Kyes. Police received a search warrant. Wilton police, along with several other law enforcement officers, executed a search warrant at about 6 p.m. Oct. 25 at the residence.

Walker allegedly tried to escape through a window in the room Avery was staying in, onto to the roof and jumped to the ground. A drug agent spotted him, and he was captured.

A conviction on the fentanyl charge carries a penalty of up to 30 years in prison and a conviction on a crack-cocaine charge is punishable by a maximum 10 years in prison.

Related Headlines Wilton residents arrested on fentanyl, crack cocaine charges

« Previous

filed under: