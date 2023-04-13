FARMINGTON — A Livermore Falls woman was indicted Thursday on a manslaughter charge in a crash that claimed the life of Gaylene Rich, 69, of Livermore on July 20, 2022, in North Jay.

A Franklin County grand jury also indicated Trisha G. Payeur on other felony charges of reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon and driving to endanger.

A Subaru Outback driven Rich was heading south on state Route 4 and a Ford Edge driven by Trisha G. Payeur, 41, heading north collided head-on in the southbound lane, Jay police Cpl. Joseph Sage said last year.

Rich died on the way to a hospital and Payeur was critically injured in the crash near Maxwell Road, Sage said last year.

At the time, Holly Starbird, who lives nearby, said she was stopped at the intersection of Pleasant Drive and Route 4 and “saw the white SUV swerve and go across the road and collide with the other vehicle.”

A conviction for manslaughter is punishable by up to 30 years in prison. A conviction on each of the other two charges is punishable by up to five years in prison.

