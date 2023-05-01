FARMINGTON — Heavy rain pushed water over embankments and closed or partially closed roads causing detours in Franklin County, Livermore and Livermore area and most towns in the state.

Rivers, ponds, streams and brooks overflowed causing the water to erode roads and lots of detours. Over 30 roads in Franklin County were washed out.

It also caused early dismissals for some schools.

Related Spruce Mountain schools dismiss students early Monday due to rising water

Parts of Route 4 in the Strong area were closed and state Route 133 in the Livermore Falls area toward the Wayne area and a portion of Moose Hill Road in Livermore Falls, near Souther and Claybrook roads. A portion of tarred road collapsed on that road and area of Weld Road in Washington Township.

The water is expected to continue to rise even after the rain stops, Amanda Simoneau, director of Franklin County Emergency Manager Agency said.

“Pretty much the entire county is effected right now,” Simoneau said, including roads in the unorganized territory.

Advertisement

James Gould, chief of Phillips Fire Department, most of the roads in the town are flooded.

In Wilton, Wilson Pond had washed over the retaining wall flooding the area where benches are located and steps to the water on Lake Road. Pond Road was also closed in the town at the Route 156 end. Orchard Street was not fully passable.

The Ice Cream Shoppe on Route 4 in Farmington representatives were moving equipment out of its shop as the flooding water practically surround the parking lot and closing in on the building.

A University of Maine at Farmington parking lot off Front Street in Farmington flooded but all vehicles were moved out of the lot to higher ground, Brock Caton, UMF police chief, wrote in an email. “Front Street and the Intervale on Main Street are also currently flooded near McDonald’s and Hippach Field area. The whole athletic field looks to be under water.

Carrabassett Valley Police Department posted a photo of the southbound lane on state Route 27 where some tar appeared to be collapsing on between the Transfer Station and Caribou Pond Road on Bigelow Hill.

Related Headlines Spruce Mountain schools dismiss students early Monday due to rising water

« Previous

filed under: