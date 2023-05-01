Heavy rains Sunday into Monday caused tar to collapse on Moose Hill Road in Livermore Falls, near Souther and Claybrook roads. Donna M. Perry/s

FARMINGTON — Heavy rain pushed water over embankments and closed or partially closed roads causing detours in Franklin County, Livermore and Livermore area and most towns in the state.

Rivers, ponds, streams and brooks overflowed causing the water to erode roads and lots of detours. Over 30 roads in Franklin County were washed out.

It also caused early dismissals for some schools.

Related

Spruce Mountain schools dismiss students early Monday due to rising water

Parts of Route 4 in the Strong area were closed and state Route 133 in the Livermore Falls area toward the Wayne area and a portion of Moose Hill Road in Livermore Falls, near Souther and Claybrook roads. A portion of tarred road collapsed on that road and area of Weld Road in Washington Township.

The water is expected to continue to rise even after the rain stops, Amanda Simoneau, director of Franklin County Emergency Manager Agency said.

“Pretty much the entire county is effected right now,” Simoneau said, including roads in the unorganized territory.

Advertisement

James Gould, chief of Phillips Fire Department, most of the roads in the town are flooded.

Representatives of The Ice Cream Shoppe off state Route 4/also known as Wilton Road in Farmington, moved equipment Monday out of the business, right, as flood waters closed in on the building. Donna M. Perry/ Sun Journal

In Wilton, Wilson Pond had washed over the retaining wall flooding the area where benches are located and steps to the water on Lake Road. Pond Road was also closed in the town at the Route 156 end. Orchard Street was not fully passable.

The Ice Cream Shoppe on Route 4 in Farmington representatives were moving equipment out of its shop as the flooding water practically surround the parking lot and closing in on the building.

Related

Storm prompts flash flood warnings, knocks out power to thousands

A University of Maine at Farmington parking lot off Front Street in Farmington flooded but all vehicles were moved out of the lot to higher ground, Brock Caton, UMF police chief, wrote in an email.  “Front Street and the Intervale on Main Street are also currently flooded near McDonald’s and Hippach Field area. The whole athletic field looks to be under water.

Carrabassett Valley Police Department posted a photo of the southbound lane on state Route 27 where some tar appeared to be collapsing on between the Transfer Station and Caribou Pond Road on Bigelow Hill.

Among the roads closed or partially closed in Wilton on Monday was Pond Road after heavy rains from Sunday into Monday poured down. Donna M. Perry/Sun Journal

Related Headlines

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
Farmington Maine, Franklin County Maine, livermore falls maine, Wilton Maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles