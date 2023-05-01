LIVERMORE FALLS — Several places in town were spray painted with letters, words, signs and more, most likely between Saturday night and Sunday morning, Police Chief Michael Adcock said Monday.
Officer Andrew Gooldrup is investigating.
Gooldrup found spray paint on the walls of a dugout at a baseball field at Recreation Field, on road signs on Moosehill Road, at a residence on Knapp Street and on an 18-wheeler box trailer on Moosehill Road.
