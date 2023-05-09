JAY — A service dog alerted a hearing-impaired woman that there was a fire at her house on Macomber Hill Road on Monday morning, Fire Rescue Chief Mike Booker said Tuesday.

Esther Nolin’s husband, Joseph, was up the road when he was told about the fire. He turned around and came back and went in with a fire extinguisher to the master bathroom where the fire originated, Booker said.

Joseph Nolin was a big help putting out the fire, Booker said. There was a little extension into the wall, but it was was pretty well knocked down when firefighters arrived, he said.

Smoke was still coming out of the bathroom door and back window. The fire was basically contained to the bathroom.

No one was injured.

Both Nolins were checked out by NorthStar EMS ambulance but were not taken to the hospital.

Joseph Nolin said he had plugged in his electric razor that morning. Booker said he conferred with a state fire inspector, and she agreed with him that the fire likely started with the razor where it was plugged into the electrical outlet. There was a little fire damage and minimal water damage.

The house is insured, he said.

About 20 firefighters from Jay, Wilton and Farmington responded. All other mutual aid partners were canceled. Wilton fire put salvage covers over possessions in the basement where water was dripping. Police Sgt. Russell Adams marked the scene and provided traffic control.

At about 11:46 a.m. Tuesday about 12 firefighters from Jay and Farmington responded to a fire at 815 East Jay Road in Jay. It was an electrical fire, Booker said. It started in the electrical service disconnect panel on the exterior of the finished basement. There was minimal damage, he said. The home is owned by Lynn York and her husband.

