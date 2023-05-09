Incoming seniors Katelyn Long at left and Maria West transplant tomato seedlings Friday afternoon, May 5, at the University of Maine Farmington community garden on South Street in Farmington. Harvested tomatoes will be available to students or donated to area food pantries. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser
Incoming senior Yarrow Fabian of Bar Harbor at left and 2022 graduate Makena Pauly transplant tomato seedlings Friday afternoon, May 5, at the University of Maine Farmington community garden on South Street in Farmington. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser
