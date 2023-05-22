JAY — The Select Board voted Monday to accept a flow rate of 57.7% for sewage sent to the Livermore Falls Wastewater Treatment Plant for 2023-24.

The rate is used to calculate the cost each town will pay for treating sewage.

Livermore Falls owns the plant.

Jay and Livermore Falls share the cost of the operation and maintenance of the plant based on the flow rate.

The rate is set annually. The current rate is 52.7% for Jay and 47.3% for Livermore Falls, according to Mark Holt, the superintendent for Jay and Livermore Falls Sewer departments and the treatment plant.

Livermore Falls selectmen will consider its share of 42.3% at a future board meeting.

Advertisement

The new rate will go into effect on July 1.

In other business, selectpersons voted to pay for a portable toilet at French Falls Park. It had been previously paid for by Pixelle Specialty Solutions but it was removed when the Androscoggin Mill closed, LaFreniere said.

The money will come from the Tower/Recreation Reserve Account.

The Recreation Committee last week requested the cost be brought to the Select Board for approval. The committee will host three Music in the Park concerts Thursday this summer, and the area is used by the community for its trails and fields.

Selectperson Lee Ann Dalessandro said Orr Septic Services of Farmington will provide one for $95 a month for one to three months with a once-a-week cleaning. Their offer was accepted.

Brackett’s Pumping of Jay is not able to provide the service this year, she said.

The concert dates are Belmont Radio, June 29; The Pop Rocks, July 29; and Matt and the Barnburners, Aug. 31.

Select Board Chairman Terry Bergeron also announced a cleanup day at 4:30 p.m. June 6 at French Falls Park. Volunteers are welcome to help.

LaFreniere also announced that a $3,000 safety enhancement grant from Maine Municipal Associations Workers Compensation Fund. The grant for the Fire Rescue Department help provide turnout gear for a new female firefighter. The total anticipated cost is about $3,860. Any cost exceeding the grant will be paid from an operating budget.

« Previous

filed under: