MEXICO — Two students have been suspended indefinitely for physically fighting at Mountain Valley Middle School, Regional School Unit 10 Superintendent Deb Alden said Monday.

Another five students were suspended for three days for videotaping the fight, she said. No weapons were involved in the incident Thursday, and no one was injured, she added.

The altercation took place in the school auditorium before students went to their first class, Alden said.

“Kids come into the building, and they stay in different places like the cafeteria, the auditorium, (or) the gym while they’re waiting to go to class, waiting for the first bell to ring,” she said.

The school has security cameras in the cafeteria, the hallways and the gym but not in the auditorium. Cameras will be installed there by the end of this week, Alden said.

According to a post by Assistant Principal Chris Brennick on the school’s website Thursday, “Law enforcement responded, and students were directed to go directly to homeroom with their teachers. Everyone is safe and the school is secure. Classes will proceed as normal.”

Mexico Police Chief Roy Hodsdon said Tuesday that he and a lieutenant responded to the call for an assault at the school and when they arrived, Brennick “had it under control.”

The police officers “assisted with keeping the peace,” and school Resource Officer Doug Maifeld arrived a few minutes after Hodson and the lieutenant to handle the aftermath, Hodsdon said.

Because several parents have reached out to Alden with concerns about safety at the middle school, a forum will be held so people can share their concerns. Carrie Luce, who will become principal July 1, will be involved.

No date had yet been set for the forum.

