JAY — A 13-year-old local girl was issued a summons Monday on a charge of aggravated criminal mischief after she allegedly spray-painted a truck, tool box, chest freezer, cooler and trash can May 13 at residence on Hidden Circle, Police Chief Richard Caton IV said Wednesday.

The charge was elevated to aggravated criminal mischief because the total estimated cost, including cleaning, is more than $2,000.

Officer Brandon Kelly interviewed the girl with her parents present.

The case will be referred to the Maine Juvenile Court, Caton said.

