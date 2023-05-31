JAY — A Quebec woman received facial injuries Monday when the motorcycle she was driving collided with a pickup truck at the intersection of state Routes 133 and 156, Sgt. Russell Adams said.

Kathy Dufresne, 46, was driving a 2019 Harley-Davidson north on Route 133 and couldn’t stop in time to avoid hitting the passenger side of the 2019 Dodge pickup truck driven by Julie Mayo, 27, of Clinton.

Clinton said she didn’t see the motorcycle while driving east on state Route 156 to cross Route 133.

Dufresne, who was wearing a helmet, was taken by a NorthStar EMS ambulance to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston where she remained Wednesday awaiting surgery, Adams said. She suffered broken facial bones, he said.

There is a stop sign and blinking red lights on both sides of Route 156. The state plans to make it a four-way stop later this year because of the number of broadside crashes and injuries at the intersection.

No traffic citations were issued in the crash, which was reported about 1:13 p.m.

Jay Fire Rescue responded for traffic control and cleanup.

