There will be no July 3 parade in the Jay/Livermore/Livermore Falls area this year unless volunteers step up to organize it, according to an organizer.

“We would like to take a moment to inform everyone that we will not be going forward with the parade this year and have made the decision to disband,” Katie Rae Grinnell of Livermore Falls, who has organized the parade with Erica Tripp of Jay for several years, wrote in a message to the Sun Journal. At this time, only two people are involved in raising money, making calls and doing other required tasks, she said.

Grinnell said it was not an easy decision.

“Despite our efforts, we have faced the same struggles as those who did the parade before us, in that we have had little interest or help with these efforts,” she wrote. “We point no blame as we understand our lives are busy with work, children, family and life, and understand that you all have the same busy schedules. We are thankful for the opportunity to have taken over the July 3rd parade these past years.”

“With that said, we are thankful for the community coming together to be part of the parade by either being in it, or coming to it,” she wrote. “We hope that others may step up if able, and continue our towns tradition. Thank you all.”

The parade is typically held July 3 and runs from the Memco business parking in Jay on Main Street down Main Street in Livermore Falls. In the evening there is usually music at the Livermore Falls Gazebo and fireworks launched from Spruce Mountain Ski Area over the Androscoggin River in Jay.

Fireworks and music are still expected to be held.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: