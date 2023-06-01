RUMFORD — Twenty-five voters unanimously approved a $33.26 million budget for Regional School Unit 10 on Wednesday at Mountain Valley High School.

Moderated by Dave Duguay of Byron, the annual districtwide vote lasted just over 30 minutes.

The 2022-23 budget is $2.31 million, or about 7.5%, more than this fiscal year, which ends June 30.

Assessments to the seven towns will increase an average of 1.95%. They are: Roxbury, up 3.43%; Buckfield, up 3.38%; Hanover, up 0.45%; Hartford, up 0.75%; Rumford, up 2.39%; Sumner, up 1.28%; Mexico, down 0.46%.

Ed Bulger of Rumford asked for clarification on the article authorizing the district to spend $182,582 for career and technical education.

Superintendent Deb Alden said the district uses two separate programs: Oxford Hills Technical School in Paris and Region 9 School of Applied Technology in Mexico.

RSU 10 students from the Buckfield, Sumner and Hartford areas attend the tech school in Paris, while those in the Rumford area attend the Mexico school. The two schools offer training and courses in early childhood education, automotive technology, plumbing and culinary arts, among other subjects.

Voters unanimously approved $5.49 million in additional local funds to cover costs for maintaining student-teacher ratios, special education programming, extracurricular and cocurricular programs and transportation.

Chris Brennick, assistant principal at Mountain Valley Middle School in Mexico, commended directors, Business Manager Leah Kaulback and Alden for their part in preparing the article establishing a capital reserve fund, which as approved.

“I think that this is a really great idea,” Brennick said.

The fund is for maintaining and remodeling school facilities and buying capital equipment. The district will also transfer $150,000 from its unexpended fund balances for 2022-23 to the fund.

Alden said Thursday that the fund is not meant for the district’s new elementary school in Mexico, which is tentatively scheduled to open by August 2025.

“It really will be for unforeseen needs at this time,” she said, such as a new boiler or major roof repair. “It could also be for something that gets planned at another time, however we have no set plans for the money at this time.”

A final vote on the budget will be held June 13 in the following towns and times: Buckfield Municipal Center, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Hanover Town Office, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Hartford Town Hall, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Calvin P. Lyons Meeting Hall in Mexico, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Roxbury Town Hall, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.; American Legion Hall in Rumford, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Sumner Town Office from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

