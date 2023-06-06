ANDOVER — Voters at the annual Town Meeting on Saturday will be asked to approve up to $900,000 to reconstruct East Andover Road.

“This entire road needs culverts, reclaiming, gravel and paving,” Brian Mills, chairman of the Board of Selectmen, said in an email last week. “We hope to have a solid figure by town meeting day and the amount lower.”

The work will begin as soon as contractors can do the project,” he said.

The meeting begins at 8 a.m. at the Town Hall where voters will decide on spending more money for the transfer station, the Town Hall and town garage.

The proposed highway department budget includes $76,500 for summer roadwork, an increase of $30,000 from this fiscal year. The extra would pay to replace a failing culvert on Upton Road, Mills said in an email last week.

One of the 63 articles asks whether to raise $70,786 for the transfer station, which is $8,786 more than this fiscal year to cover an increase in Oxford County’s share for waste disposal services to unorganized territories.

For this fiscal year, which ends June 30, the town raised $54,500 and the county paid $7,500, for a total of $62,000.

Another transfer station article asks for $11,000 for a recycling container.

Voters will also decide whether to spend $4,947 to update lights at the town garage. The town would be reimbursed $1,085 from Efficiency Maine after the project is completed.

A request for $12,000 to maintain the Town Hall would pay for “a general upkeep of this building,” Mills said.

Money to buy markers or a fence for the town’s Hook and Ladder property, fire station and baseball field is another article before voters. “Lines need to be marked,” Mills said. People are plowing snow and there are other issues concerning using town land without permission, he said.

A committee is requesting $11,400 to renovate the Fire Department bathroom for public access and $2,400 to rent a handicapped portable toilet for one year.

Residents approved the $11,400 for public bathrooms at the Fire Station at last year’s annual Town Meeting, but a request for another $10,000 for the project was not.

The issue is back on the warrant, Mills said, because the bids were too high and the committee has a plan to rent a portable toilet for the Town Hall.

