FARMINGTON — Selectmen voted Tuesday night to contract with Dirigo Assessing Group of Sidney for work needed to complete this year’s tax commitment.

Interim Town Manager Cornell Knight said he contacted half a dozen firms after no applications for the assessing position were received. Most were busy, he noted. “There were a couple winding down, about ready to retire, were not taking on any new clients,” he said.

Allison “Alli” Brochu, who was hired in December as the town’s assessor, left the position at the end of April.

Knight said he spoke with Dirigo’s Nichole Stenberg and Justin Poirier. They spoke with Brochu, came to look at the files, received items they would need and are familiar with the programs used, he noted.

Stenberg and Poirier listed eight items they would complete, estimated it would take 15 to 20 days at a cost of between $12,375 and $16,500, Knight said. Information provided showed the company has a daily rate of $825 and will charge only for the eight specific tasks necessary for the tax commitment.

Selectman Dennis O’Neil said getting an assessor was an urgent need and that the assessing process hadn’t been completed in the last year to year-and-a-half.

“Funding is not a problem,” O’Neil said. “We obviously haven’t been spending the money.”

Knight indicated Stenberg and Poirier could work on weekends and was included in the cost.

In late summer another ad could be placed for assessor, Knight said.

“It’s a huge step forward for the revaluation process,” O’Neil said.

“It makes it easier for someone new coming in,” Chairman Matthew Smith added.

Selectman Stephan Bunker received confirmation that the contract was for the April 1 tax commitment and not the revaluation.

Getting rid of old files and preparing for the tax commitment would set some things up for the revaluation, O’Neil said.

“For those taxpayers who make an appeal on their assessment, is this firm going to have staff time for those considerations?” Bunker asked.

“That would be additional,” Knight said. “I think they would be available, it would just be additional. We would keep paying them their rate.”

In other business, selectmen voted to take out a $395 ad in Discover Maine Magazine and contribute $400 toward the town’s July 3 fireworks on Front Street.

Before the vote, Selectman Joshua Bell recommended using the money toward the fireworks instead of the ad. It should be a good show, he said.

“I have nothing against Discover Maine Magazine, but we have advertised for years,” Bell said. “Utilize the Special Project Account for something other than that.”

Bell said Triple A Septic, Northern Lights Hearth & Sports, and Kyes Insurance had donated to the fireworks while Franklin Savings Bank was supporting the road race. He estimated the cost would be at least $4,000 to $5,000.

Selectman Byron Staples said the fireworks are important and heard complaints from residents when fireworks weren’t held in past years.

Bunker said, “I would rather do both” referring to the fireworks and the advertisement. “I think we get good mileage out of Discover Maine Magazine.”

Bell said the magazine was known for requesting ads several times a year, and he wasn’t in favor of taking out other ads this year.

Bunker said he was OK with placing only one ad in the magazine this year.

