JAY — The town leaders have developed a schedule for in-kind work to be done for the replacement of the tennis courts on Regional School Unit 73 property. Another fundraiser is planned for Saturday to help make the match needed for a grant.

In April 2022, Jay voters authorized the Select Board to approve the use of town labor and equipment for a $9,000 in-kind contribution to the Hollandstrong Tennis Court Project.

Voters in Jay, Livermore and Livermore Falls also authorized $45,000 through taxation, $15,000 from each town, to help with the project.

The Hollandstrong Community Foundation and Spruce Mountain High School tennis teams are putting on a Community Yard Sale, Farmers Market and Craft Fair from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. with a rain date of Sunday, at the Spruce Mountain Elementary School in Jay at 12 Tiger Drive. It is off Route 4.

All proceeds will be used to match the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry through the Land and Water Conservation Fund $206,624 grant for the project.

“Our goal is to get it done for $450,000. We have $339,000 committed with the Land and Water Conservation Fund 50/50 grant match, donations and in-kind labor,” according Deb Roberts of Livermore. She and her family started the foundation to honor her son Michael Holland, 25, of Wilton along with 32 crewmen who died at sea when the SS El Faro sank during Hurricane Joaquin near Crooked Island, Bahamas on Oct. 1, 2015.

Prices have increased since Roberts first started fundraising to redo the tennis courts.

When the Jay Select Board discussed the in-kind work prior to putting it on the ballot last year, it was contemplated that the work would be a value of $9,000. RSU 73 originally put out a request for proposals in February but due to a delay in funding, it was not able to award a contract. The district anticipates issuing another request this fall with work to be completed next summer, according to Jay Town Manager Shiloh LaFreniere.

In anticipation of that being done, and to fulfill the town’s in-kind contribution, town leaders are proposing that the Public Works Department complete the removal of the lights that are currently in place, including the bases, poles and wiring. The crew would also remove the current court surface and transport the material to and from R.S. Pidacks Inc. in Livermore for processing into reclaim, reestablish the clearing for the third court which would be about 100 by 200 feet, and then seeding and mulching the disturbed area. All hours for both manpower and equipment will be tracked and accounted for utilizing Federal Emergency Management Agency rates

The new tennis courts will be available for students and community members to use.

To reserve a 12- by 12-foot space for the fundraiser go to www.hollandstrong.org or [email protected] Check out the event on Facebook. Deadline to reserve a spot is Wednesday.

Hollandstrong will also have a 20- by 30-foot tent filled with yard sale items for purchase by donation.

