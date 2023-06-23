CANTON — Residents will decide on a proposed $1.2 million municipal budget at Tuesday’s annual Town Meeting. It begins at 6 p.m. at the Town Office.

The spending plan is $1,171 less than this fiscal year, which ends Friday.

The transfer station budget shows the largest increase of all departments, with selectmen and the Budget Committee requesting $100,400, compared to $65,200 this fiscal year.

Chairman Russell Adams said before Thursday night’s board meeting that the increase in the transfer station budget is due to higher tipping fees from Archie’s Inc. of Mexico, which hauls the town’s waste. The fee is based on weight, he said.

According to the town meeting warrant, the Fire Department budget would increase by $8,800 for a total of $70,750, if voters approve. It is asking for $10,000 to buy self-contained breathing apparatus for firefighters.

Fire Chief Jason Vaughan told selectmen Thursday that the department received a $50,000 grant from the Stephen and Tabitha King Foundation on Wednesday, which will be used to buy the apparatus bottles.

He said the bottles should be replaced every 15 years.

On Friday, he clarified that the grant will pay for “six complete packs with bottles and masks,” and the $10,000 request for bottles will remain on the department’s 2023-24 budget request.

Adams said the Recreation Committee is requesting an increase of $1,650, bringing the proposed budget to $12,900 for 2023-24. Most of the increase, he said, is because more children are participating in recreation programs, which include baseball, soccer and swimming.

“The Rec Committee has done such a good job growing the programs and we have a lot of kids coming in from area towns to play,” he said.

Recreation Committee member Brian Keene said the town’s All-Star baseball tournament for ages 10 to 13 ended Wednesday.

“Over the last week, we’ve had a ton of people around town and a bunch of people at the field come up to us and thank us for everything,” he said. “They loved the field, they loved the facilities, they loved the snack shack, they loved the food. And we told them, yes, we will host it again next year.”

Keene thanked Adams for his years of service on the board and “everything you’ve done for the town.”

Adams’ term ends Friday. He did not seek reelection.

Keene was elected to the Select Board this month and begins his three-year term July 1.

Former Selectman Rob Walker was elected to the board with 19 write-in votes, Town Clerk Angela Varnum said at Thursday’s meeting.

