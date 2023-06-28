LIVERMORE FALLS — Selectmen voted unanimously Tuesday to hold another in-person annual Town Meeting because the warrants used June 20 at the polls during the day and at the in-person meeting in the evening were not official.

Interim Town Manager Rhonda Irish contacted legal counsel and said the board thought they had signed the warrants May 16 but they were not official.

Attorney Clint Boothby who acted as moderator at the June 20 evening meeting took selectmen, the town clerk and deputy clerk aside prior to the meeting, saying he did not see a standard town meeting warrant. The warrants lacked questions asking residents if they wanted to adopt four ordinances. Also, other traditional warrant information was missing.

He also told them that if they moved forward, someone could question the issue.

The board went ahead.

Because both sessions were not properly called, Irish recommended both votes be redone. And since there was no question on this year’s and last year’s annual Town Meeting referendums asking voters if they wanted to continue voting by secret ballot, the board could do an in-person town meeting with a show of hands or yay or nay votes.

“We were worried about this,” Selectman Will Kenniston said. It was an oversight, unfortunately, he added.

The warrant articles could be voted on by secret ballot, if a motion is made and approved, Irish said.

Selectmen agreed to hold an open meeting. Board Chairman Jim Long said it would could cost less and be expedient.

Voters approved a Solar Energy Systems Ordinance and a revised Special Amusement Ordinance on June 20 and rejected a revised Medical Marijuana Establishment Licensing Ordinance and a Food Vendor Licensing Ordinance.

At the polls that day, voters approved carrying forward $6,592 for summer recreation; about $225,294 for paving; and $73,000 for the Transfer Station. They also voted to raise and appropriate $38,000 for summer recreation. They narrowly approved increasing the property tax levy limit for 2023-24.

Irish will bring a proposed town meeting warrant to the board for those articles and any others dealing with overages in the administration budget on July 18.

Long said he would also like to discuss a proposal for a property revaluation July 18. The waiting time to have one done is about 30-36 months. The cost is estimated to be $200,000 to $300,000, he said.

In another matter, Selectman Bruce Peary said people have contacted him about having a hard time with the Town Office hours. Most people are working from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

He suggested one day the hours be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Vice Chairman Ernie Souther said he has had similar complaints. He suggested Mondays but left it to Irish to bring back a recommendation.

Following an executive session, the board voted to give the town clerk, treasurer and code enforcement officer a $3-an-hour raise, interim Town Manager Rhonda Irish said Wednesday. It would go into effect until July 1.

