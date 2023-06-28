LIVERMORE — After weeks of rainy weather and some hard work from volunteers, the trails opened last Saturday. There are some changes in the trail, so riders are asked to pay attention to signs.

Selectmen agreed at the June 20 meeting to allow ATVs to ride from the trail crossing Gibbs Mill Road south to Fish Meadow, temporarily, in order to reach the trail in South Livermore. This allows riders to visit the stores, gas up and buy food and snacks.

“TREAD LIGHTLY out there please and go 20 mph MAX on access routes. Let’s keep this new trail system open all year! Don’t let all the hard work go to waste! Be respectful of landowners and residents,” said Ashley Langlin Hebert, club president.

Brettuns Variety has long been a park and ride area and is under new management. With the trails open, that is just one of the stores enjoying extra business. Sunday’s pleasant weather brought out many ATV riders and the store was reportedly “very busy.”

Trail master Dan Sleeper has worked hard to get the trails open as soon as possible with literally no cooperation from Mother Nature. An excavator was rented for seven days at a cost of $1200 to repair washouts on Rich’s Mountain, above Gibbs’ bridge and the hillside beyond it.

As of the June meeting the club has racked up 287.5 hours of volunteer work. The club also agreed to donate to the Haynorville Road Association and the Livermore Community Center Association. Dues and insurance premium were paid to ATVMaine.

The next meeting is Western Maine ATV, the first Wednesday of the month, July 5 at the Jay Town Office at 7 p.m. Brettuns Wheelers meet next July 11 at the Livermore Community Center at 7 p.m.

