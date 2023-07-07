STATE — The Maine Community Foundation’s (MaineCF) Daniel Cardillo Charitable Fund awarded $20,800 to 11 students.

The Cardillo scholarship supports young people in their artistic, academic, athletic or vocational pursuits outside the traditional school environment. Scholarships are awarded each year to those from Maine or those from out-of-state who will attend programs in Maine.

This year’s scholarship recipients are from Augusta, Baileyville, Carrabassett Valley, Freeport, Islesboro, Kingfield, Seal Harbor and Irwin, Pennsylvania. Their scholarships will go towards Bridgton Sports Camp, Carrabassett Valley Academy camps in Maine and Chile, the Environmental Studies Summer Youth Institute, Interlochen Arts Camp, Ken Chertow Gold Medal Training Camp, PSI Summer Mogul Training Camp and the Wright Way Stable Show season.

Family and friends of Daniel Cardillo, a compassionate young man with a love of life and its possibilities, established the fund in 1999. Cardillo was a junior Olympic skier, avid fisherman, serious student, and gifted artist who attacked challenges with passion and encouraged others to do their personal best and reach for their goals.

The deadline for the next round of scholarships is May 1, 2024. For more information, visit www.mainecf.org.

MaineCF has worked with donors and educators since 1983 to provide Maine students access to educational opportunities. The community foundation manages more than 650 scholarship funds.

