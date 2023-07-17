Franklin County Arrests

• Kelly A. Ross, 37, Wilton, two warrants two counts of failure to appear, Monday, July 10, in Wilton, personal recognizance bail, Wilton Police Department.

• Kellie A. Reed, 38, Wilton, warrant two counts of failure to appear, Tuesday, July 11, Farmington, Franklin County Detention Center.

• Meghan E. Gannon, 34, Farmington, operating under the influence, Tuesday, July 11, Farmington, Farmington Police Department.

• Trevor A. Walters, 34, Jay, domestic violence assault, Wednesday, July 12, in Jay, $200 bail, Jay Police Department.

• Linda P. Greco, 71, Wilton, domestic violence assault, Wednesday, July 12, in Wilton, $300 bail, Wilton Police Department.

• Eben Bemis, 59, Coplin Plantation, violation condition of release, Friday, July 14, in Coplin Plantation, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Merrill Maceda, 38, Farmington, warrant failure to appear, Monday, July 17, in Farmington, $100 bail, Farmington Police Department.

These entries reflect charges filed against individuals. Entries are not criminal convictions.

