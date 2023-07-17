JAY — A New Sharon man has been issued a summons on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking at Jay Plaza in what was initially reported as a robbery March 28, police Chief Richard Caton IV said Monday.

Sgt. Russell Adams issued Joshua Allen, 38, a summons June 19 on the misdemeanor charge for theft of clothes from the Label Shopper, Caton said.

Allen was a passenger in a car driven by Vanessa Gordon, 33, of Livermore Falls the evening of the theft. A Jay police officer heard the call of robbery and spotted the reported vehicle as it left the plaza.

Gordon’s vehicle went off state Route 4 in North Jay, hit a tree and the car split in half lengthwise before rolling over. One of the two people in the car was ejected and the other was partially ejected.

They were both taken by LifeFlight of Maine medical helicopter to a hospital in southern Maine.

Gordon received life-threatening injuries and Allen was seriously injured, according to officials. Both are believed to still be recovering. Police have not been notified by Maine Medical Center that Gordon has been released, Caton said.

A conviction on a theft charge is punishable by up to six months in jail and a maximum fine of up to $1,000.

Gordon has not been charged as of Monday, Caton said.

Allen is scheduled to appear Aug. 8 at Farmington District Court.

The Maine State Police are leading the investigation into the crash and no update was available Monday.

