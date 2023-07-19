LIVERMORE FALLS — Selectmen on Tuesday set Aug. 15 for a special town meeting to revote articles on the June 20 warrant, which was not legally posted.

The date is contingent of getting a moderator.

Interim Town Manager Rhonda Irish said she wants to finalize the warrant to include an article on more carryover funds that have come to her attention. She expects to present a complete draft to selectmen at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 1 at the Town Office.

Selectmen voted Tuesday to amend the annual fee in the Mobile Food Vendors Licensing Ordinance to $20 instead of the $200, which was a misprint in the draft ordinance. Residents rejected that article June 20.

Selectman Bruce Peary asked if the voting was going to be by secret ballot.

It will be a show of hands because secret ballots require the town to allow 30 days for absentee ballots to be submitted, Irish said. A registered voter could make a motion at the meeting to vote by secret ballot, she said.

A referendum by ballot costs between $2,000 and $3,000, Chairman Jim Long said.

Printed ordinances will be available at the meeting and online, Town Clerk Doris Austin said.

Selectmen also voted 3-1 to approve Mend Cannabis Co.’s license to operate a medical marijuana retail shop in a former gas station next to Cumberland Farms. An initial attempt to approve the license March 21 failed in a tie vote. The applicants appealed the decision to the Board of Appeals, which approved it in a 2-1 vote.

Peary, who initially opposed the license application, said Tuesday that he changed his position. He, Long and Jim Cyr voted in favor, Ernie Souther opposed. Will Kenniston abstained from voting because he wasn’t in attendance for the first vote.

The board also voted to reelect Long as chairman and Kenniston as vice chairman. Souther, who was vice chairman, said it was time for a new one.

Following an executive session to review town manager applications, the board voted to hold an interviews at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Town Office. The board will open the meeting in public and go directly to executive session.

In September, Town Office hours will be expanded on the first, second and fourth Wednesdays of the month to 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Irish said. The office is closed the third Wednesday for administrative duties.

