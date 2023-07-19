LIVERMORE FALLS — The Select Board has agreed to pay former Town Manager Amanda Allen $44,500 to settle a discrimination complaint she filed with the Maine Human Rights Commission.

Selectmen put Allen on paid administrative leave Jan. 2 after some residents circulated a nonbinding document asking for the board to fire her.

Selectmen hired an attorney to investigate the allegations, which found no wrongdoing by her.

Allen returned to work on March 20.

Select Board Chairman Jim Long signed the agreement June 30. Allen signed it July 11, according to the settlement document.

The Sun Journal had filed a Freedom of Access Act request June 8 for a copy of the settlement agreement and legal costs. It was received Tuesday.

The agreement calls for Allen to be paid $44,000 divided into weekly payments through Dec. 30. She will also receive $500 representing wages due and for which the town will issue a W2 form in 2024.

According to interim Town Manager Rhonda Irish the total legal costs from January through June 30, was $14,267.25. It covers the investigation through the settlement agreement.

Allen was hired as full-time town manager in May 2021 at an annual salary of $72,000. She had served as interim town manager since July 2020 and in other positions. She had about a year left on a three-year contract when she resigned June 6.

“The reasons are confidential, as discussed in multiple executive sessions with the board,” she wrote in her resignation letter. “I have learned a lot and lived a lot in my 20 years of tenure with the town of Livermore Falls. Starting as a dispatcher, then moving up to sewer clerk, town clerk, treasurer and eventually town manager has been a journey unto its own. It has been an honor and a privilege to have guided the town’s present and helped shape its future. The experiences I have gained will serve as a benchmark for my future endeavors. I wish the best for the town and its residents.”

