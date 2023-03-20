LIVERMORE FALLS — Amanda Allen returned to her job as town manager Monday morning after an executive session of the Select Board.

Allen was placed on indefinite paid leave by mutual agreement with selectmen on Jan. 2 pending an investigation of allegations submitted by a nonbinding citizen petition.

Select Board Chairman Jim Long announced Allen’s leave the next day.

Deputy Clerk Alex Pawson was named acting town manager Jan. 6.

On Dec. 1, Amanda Ricci of Livermore Falls emailed to the Sun Journal a copy of a petition signed by 53 residents. More signatures were collected after that date.

The five-page petition included accusations regarding Allen’s lack of leadership, termination of Fire Rescue Department personnel without any formal process, aggressive and intimidating behavior with employees, poor management skills, lack of integrity, failure to take responsibility for her actions, devaluing the experience and knowledge of municipal employees, and lacking initiative to make positive changes in town government.

Advertisement

In particular, the petition focused on the volatile relationship between Allen and members of the Fire Rescue Department and the high level of department turnover since she became town manager.

The board voted 5-0 to hire attorney Stacey Neumann of Murray Plumb & Murray in Portland, who is chairperson of the firm’s criminal/white collar defense and employment practice groups, to conduct the investigation.

Allen on Monday declined to speak about the allegations other than that the investigation found no laws or policies were violated.

She said Pawson returned to his position of deputy clerk.

“I am very pleased by the results of the investigation and ready to move forward,” Allen said. “I appreciate the invaluable efforts made by the town office staff during the investigation and it shows that Livermore Falls is headed in the right direction.”

« Previous

Next »

filed under: