LIVERMORE FALLS — Selectmen voted unanimously Tuesday to accept the resignation of Town Manager Amanda Allen and authorized a settlement payment due under an employment agreement.

The action followed two executive sessions. One for a legal consultation between a body or agency and its attorney concerning the legal rights and duties of the body or agency settlement offers.

Another was for discussion of the employment and compensation of an individual. That resulted in the board accepting the resignation of Alex Pawson of Jay as the deputy town clerk and sewer clerk as of July 28. Pawson and his wife are returning to New Jersey.

Another motion followed to accept the resignation of Allen.

Allen has worked for the town for over 20 years in various positions, including town clerk, sewer clerk and police dispatcher. She was appointed interim town manager in July 2020 after Steve Gould left to return to his nursing career. In May 2021, she was appointed full-time town manager.

She entered a three-year contract for a starting pay of $72,000 a year on May 4, 2021. She declined a $5,000 raise in a subsequent year.

Selectmen placed Allen on paid administrative leave in early January after some residents raised complaints about her. She returned to the position in March after an investigation revealed no wrongdoing on her part.

The board will hold a special meeting at 3 p.m. Friday to discuss town manager recruitment and replacement. Members will also get an update on town audits. Board Chairman Jim Long said Wednesday that he had a conversation with the auditor Wednesday.

The Sun Journal filed a Maine Freedom of Access Act request with selectmen to get the cost of the settlement paid to Allen, attorney fees along with other related documents.

“I am not at liberty to say,” Long said of the settlement amount and agreement.

Allen declined comment.

