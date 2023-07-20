Wilton — Wilton Town Manager Perry Ellsworth announced to the selectboard on Tuesday, July 18, that he has officially submitted his resignation, effective Wednesday, Nov. 1.

A resident of Strong, Ellsworth was hired to the position of town manager in June of last year. He replaced Rhonda Irish, who served Wilton as town manager for 13 years.

Ellsworth was hired due to his experience and history in project management. Selectperson David Leavitt said, at the time, that Ellsworth would be a valuable asset in completing some of the bigger town projects.

“We chose him because of his leadership on projects, to help us finish those projects off hopefully,” Leavitt said.

Ellsworth had alluded to his time as town manager coming to end as early as May of this year during the drafting of the town budget. Ellsworth allocated $443,338 to general government administration. This was a 37% increase over the previous year and Ellsworth cited employee compensation and employer contributions to account for an additional part time staff worker for the town office as well as an increase in pay for the town manager as reasons for this change.

When a member of the finance committee took issue with the increase, Ellsworth stated point blank, “I’m not staying.”

Ellsworth supported the increase not for his benefit, but to attracted potential applicants to the position by offering a more competitive pay rate.

“I’m telling you that if you hire a town manager for less than $85,000 to $90,000, you are making a mistake,” Ellsworth commented. “Your manager will save you money if they know what they’re doing, and it costs money to get someone who knows what they’re doing.”

Previously, Ellsworth had served as town manager for South Berwick for a decade, helping bring a library and affordable housing for seniors closer to the downtown area. Before that, he had served as town manager for Rangeley for seven years.

On top of that, Ellsworth also served as a member of Strong’s selectboard for seven years, also serving as chairperson for six of those years. In the 35 years he has been a resident of Strong, he has served on the Androscoggin Valley Council of Governments, president of the Southern Maine Planning Commission Division, the Maine Land Use Planning Commission, president of the Maine Town and City Managers Association and is the senior advisor for Maine’s International City/County Management Association.

Ellsworth enjoyed a brief retirement after leaving South Berwick in 2021 before returning to the role of town manager in 2022. “I was missing my role in town government,” he said.

Ellsworth’s original contract called for two years, with him anticipating staying with the role for two to four years. His ultimate goal was to prepare the town for a new era and allow younger generations to take their place as leaders in the town.

“People who are becoming a town manager, it’s the new generation with new people,” he said.

Ellsworth and the selectboard will begin the search for a new manager formally in August. His last day is tentatively slated for Wednesday, Nov. 1, but he stated that he will remain in the role until a suitable candidate is chosen.

“I want Wilton to have the best that they can have,” Ellsworth stated, “and I am committed to staying here until you find a manager that you want to sit in this seat. If it doesn’t happen, or it takes more than one time, I’m not gonna leave this town flat.”

